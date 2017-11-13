Bloomberg: Bombardier on verge of $1.1B CSeries deal with Egypt Air

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) is in advanced discussions with Egypt Air over a potential $1.1B order for CSeries jets, Bloomberg reports.

An agreement, which likely will include a firm order for 12 CS300 jets, possibly with an option to buy another dozen planes, could be announced as soon as tomorrow at the Dubai Air Show, according to the report.

The deal would add credence to Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare's statement two weeks ago that he expected sales of the CSeries would pick up following his company's tie-up with Airbus.

