MoviePass hints at streaming future

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) ended the day up 21% after an afternoon appearance by MoviePass owner Chet Lowe on CNBC (video) brought in a new round of buyers.
Lowe defended the rationale behind the $9.99 monthly pricing for the movie ticket subscription service. He also hinted that MoviePass could be in the streaming business as he lauded Disney's new streaming strategy.
The pop in Helios coincided with strong days for AMC Entertainment (AMC +5.7%) and Regal Entertainment (RGC +3.7%) after the weekend box office topped expectations. Coincidence?