TRACON's TRC102 shows positive action in early-stage blood cancer study; shares ahead 23% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is up 23% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing TRC102 (methoxyamine) and the chemo agent Fludara (fludarabine) in patients with advanced blood cancers. The data were just published in the journal Oncotarget.

20 patients with a range of blood cancers were enrolled, 17 with measurable disease. Each received one of five dose levels of TRC102 on the initial day of repeating three-week cycles and fludarabine on days 1 - 5.

24% of the patients with measurable disease (n=4/17) were partial responders while another 47% (n=8/17) had stable disease implying a 71% (n=12/17) disease control rate.

On the safety front, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The most frequent toxicities were hematologic and were reversible with supportive care.

TRC102 is a small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision pathway which causes resistance to certain chemo agents.