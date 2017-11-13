Stocks inch higher in thick day of corporate news

The three major stock market benchmarks closed with slim gains, while news of takeover bids and profit forecasts drove swings in shares of individual companies.

The S&P 500's utilities sector (+1.2%) was today's best performing group, followed by consumer staples (+0.6%), materials (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.3%).

GE sank 7.2%, hitting a fresh five-year low, after lowering its 2018 profit outlook and cutting its divided by half, a move that was widely expected and deemed necessary by new CEO John Flannery in order to restructure the company.

Elsewhere, Mattel soared 20% following weekend reports that Hasbro has made a takeover bid.

Also, pharmacy retailers such as CVS Health climbed after Amazon said it plans to use recently obtained state pharmacy licenses to sell medical devices and supplies, not prescriptions as had been rumored.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note finishing unchanged at 2.40% while shorter-dated issues showed relative weakness, as the two-year yield rose by 3 bps at 1.69%.

U.S. crude oil rose less than 0.1% to settle at $56.76/bbl.