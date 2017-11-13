Cenovus Energy to sell Weyburn assets for $940M

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) agrees to sell its majority interest in the Weyburn carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan to an unnamed buyer for $940M.

CVE’s portion of the production from the Weyburn assets totals ~11,500 boe/day.

CVE says the net proceeds from the Weyburn asset sale, combined with the other three divestitures announced earlier this fall - the Pelican Lake, Palliser and Suffield assets - will position the company to retire the entire $3.6B bridge facility associated with the ConocoPhillips asset purchase by year-end 2017.