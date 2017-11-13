Akcea launches mid-stage development of anti-hyperlipidemia candidate AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) initiates a Phase 2 program of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-Lrx in patients with rare conditions characterized by excessive levels of lipids in their blood.

The Phase 2 program includes three studies, each in a rare hyperlipidemia, including familial chylomicronemia syndrome, familial partial lipodystrophy and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

AKCEA-ANGPTL3-Lrx is designed to reduce the production of a protein called angiopoietin-like 3, a key regulator of a range of lipid and metabolic pathways. The absence of the protein is associated with reduced risk of insulin resistance and diabetes.