Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +19%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reports a 19% Y/Y increase in worldwide retail machine sales for the rolling three-month period ending in October, outgaining September's 13% advance.

CAT's Asia and Pacific sales continue to rise at an impressive clip, climbing 46% in October following respective 43% and 44% gains in September and August; sales for North America rose 7% in October after posting just 2% and 1% gains in September and August.

Energy and transportation retail sales for the October rolling three-month period surged 23% after adding 5% in September and falling 3% in August.