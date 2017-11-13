Emirates chief pressures Airbus to commit to A380 as order hopes fade

Emirates Airlines President Tim Clark says he wants a guarantee that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) will keep production of the A380 superjumbo open for at least 10 years before the airline places a new order for the slow-selling jetliner.

Clark also tells Reuters at the Dubai Air Show that Emirates likely will stick with Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 787 for its mid-sized fleet needs after ordering 40 of the jets over the weekend and could order more in future.

Delegates say Airbus may be willing to meet Emirates' conditions to steady A380 production but that an announcement during the rest of the air show appears highly unlikely.

