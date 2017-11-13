Petrobras posts Q3 profit but misses estimates for big jump

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -1.6% after-hours as it reports a Q3 net profit of 266M reais ($81.1M), reversing a 16.46B-real loss in the year-ago quarter but lower than Q2's 316M-real profit and far short of the 4.42B-real analyst consensus estimate compiled by FactSet.

PBR cites weaker refining margins and provisions for various judicial contingencies and payments related to recent tax agreements with Brazil's government for the disappointing results.

Q3 EBITDA of 19.22B reais and total debt of $113.45B are little changed from Q2.

Oil and gas production fell 4.2% Y/Y to 2.75M boe/day as capex tumbled 15% to 10.44B reais, but an 11% gain in Brent crude prices in local currency helped offset the lower output, helping revenues rise 2% Y/Y to 71.82B reais.