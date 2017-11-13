Ghana says talks begin with Exxon on deepwater drilling contract

Ghana's government has opened talks with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to allow the company to begin deepwater exploration off its coast, a deputy energy minister tells Reuters.

XOM signed an MoU with Ghana in 2015 to assess its Deepwater Cape Three Point region, with water depth up to 13K ft.

The government chose direct negotiation with XOM without open competitive tendering due to the peculiar nature of the oilfield and because Ghana has yet to pass regulations to back open competitive tendering, the minister says.