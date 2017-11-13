Phoenix New Media +6.2% after surprise profit in Q3

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is up 6.2% after hours after its Q3 report beat expectations with an unexpected profit and double-digit revenue growth.

Revenues rose more than 18%, paced by 17% net advertising revenue gains (and 50% Y/Y gains in mobile advertising).

Non-GAAP net income, meanwhile, rose 38.9% to 34.4M yuan. Cost of revenues accelerated by just 2.9%.

Gross margin increased to 56% from 47.8%.

Cash and equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments and restricted cash were 1.28B yuan (about $191.9M).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 433M-448M yuan ($65.2M-$67.5M, light of expectations for $69.1M) -- net advertising revenues of 386.2M-496.2M yuan, and paid services revenues of 46.8M-51.8M yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press Release