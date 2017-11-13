CBS prices $900M debt offer, redeems $500M in 2020 notes

CBS (NYSE:CBS) has priced a $900M private debt offering in two tranches.

It's selling $400M in 2.9% senior notes due 2023 and $500M in 3.7% senior notes due 2028.

Proceeds are going to redeem in full $500M worth of 5.75% senior notes due 2020, which it announced concurrent with the $900M pricing.

Beyond redeeming the 5.75% notes, remaining proceeds will go to general purposes, which could include contributing to pension plans or repaying short-term borrowings.