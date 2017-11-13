GE's revamp leaves Baker Hughes status in limbo for now

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) fell 3.2% in today's trade after GE CEO John Flannery's strategy shift to health care, power and aviation may mean selling its 62.6% stake in the company just a few months after spending $7.5B to acquire it.

Flannery said GE wants to “maximize the value” of BHGE and noted that this could be accomplished by a different structure or owner for the oilfield services company.

While GE has no direct economic interest in BHGE, it owns ~62.6% of the voting rights through Class B shares and also records 100% of the combined assets and liabilities of BHGE LLC in its financials, offset by the 37.4% minority stake.

But 24/7 Wall Street notes the volatility of the oilfield services business and that not many buyers can pony up for GE’s stake in BHGE, currently worth ~$14B; BHGE also retains some approval rights until mid-2019 over what GE can do with the stake.