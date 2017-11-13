Pareteum +13% after significanly narrower loss in Q3

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 13.3% after hours, cresting the $1/share mark in late quotes, after its Q3 loss was smaller than expected and the company headed toward break-even status.

Revenues grew 10% Y/Y and 8% sequentially, and the company cut operating expenses 59% due to a companywide restructuring.

Operating loss, meanwhile, narrowed by 83% to $1.5M. Adjusted EBITDA swung to a $603,000 gain, beating an expected $90,000.

Backlog (36-month contractual revenue) is up to a record $114M, up 57% from Sept. 30 and marking a 393% compound annual growth rate over last Q4.

Revenue per employee rose to $222,139, up 44% Y/Y and up 3% from Q2.

