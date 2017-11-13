Nebraska regulator sets November 20 for Keystone XL permit decision

The Nebraska Public Service Commission says it will announce its decision whether to approve the permit to allow construction of the Keystone XL pipeline on Nov. 20.

The commission is charged with weighing whether the project is in the public interest of Nebraskans, and mostly will consider aspects issues affecting the state economy; it is not permitted to consider issues outside that mandate, and will not weigh environmental issues because the pipeline route already has an environmental permit.

The decision will mark the final hurdle for the long-delayed project after Pres. Trump gave federal approval in March.