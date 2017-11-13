Bloomberg: AT&T ready to probe WH role in Time Warner review

If the government litigates to stop an $85B deal to buy Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), AT&T (NYSE:T) will seek to probe the White House's influence on the decision -- including pursuing access to communications with the Justice Dept., Bloomberg reports.

Both the White House and DOJ deny President Trump is involved in the review. But after heavy reporting last week that some divestment would be necessary (including sourced reports saying news network CNN would have to be sold), speculation has grown that the president (a frequent CNN critic) has stepped in.

Trump said during his trip to Asia that the deal might go to litigation.

AT&T says it's prepared to ask for these communications even though the government could argue they're protected either under attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

AT&T would also try to get evidence of whether Fox's (FOX, FOXA) Rupert Murdoch influenced the review, according to the report.

