Amid fan backlash, EA cuts in-game costs in new 'Star Wars' game

After a backlash that made history with the Reddit community, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and developer Dice have decided to reduce some in-game costs in upcoming high-stakes game Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

Trial users of the game reacted poorly to the cost of in-game credits and time it took to unlock heroes like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader for play, a significant accomplishment within the game. And a company response defending the costs became the biggest downvoted comment in Reddit history, and many community members said they were canceling preorders.

In response, the company says it's cutting the cost required to unlock top heroes by 75%, an update it's making today.