Exxon wells that extend three miles sideways a 'game changer,' analyst says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recently finished four wells in North Dakota’s Bakken shale region that extend sideways for three miles and is nearing four miles, and its horizontal wells in the Permian Basin are approaching two and a half miles, Barclays analyst Paul Cheng says after meeting with company executives.

Cheng calls the breakthrough “a game changer that could potentially allow the company to leap frog the competition in unit cost and return metrics."

Although late to the U.S. shale revolution, XOM seems to be bringing breakthroughs it made in the frigid Russian Far East a decade ago to its North American fields., Bloomberg says.