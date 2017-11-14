Amazon sheds light on pharmacy licenses

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has told regulators it will not be using the pharmacy licenses it obtained from Tennessee and Indiana to sell prescriptions, but will instead use them to sell medical devices and supplies.

That could mean a more immediate threat to medical distribution companies, like McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), rather than to pharmacies and pharmacy benefits managers.

That said, most industry experts aren't ruling out the possibility of Amazon entering the prescription drug market. They maintain that it's a matter of if, not when.