FDA approves first digital pill

The FDA has approved the first digital pill - made by Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKY) and Proteus Digital Health (Private:PRDI) - that is embedded with a sensor and can tell doctors whether, and when, patients take their medicine.

The drug is a version of established drug Abilify for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

While a patient can block transmissions via a smartphone app, the technology is still likely to prompt questions about privacy.

Previously: FDA to review marketing application for antidepressant drug-device combo (May. 23 2017)