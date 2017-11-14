TapImmune completes enrollment in mid-stage TNBC study of lead candidate TPIV200

TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) completes enrollment almost two months ahead of schedule in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating T-cell vaccine candidate TPIV200 in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The four-arm study is designed to identify the optimal dose and regimen to maximize the immune response against folate receptor-alpha (FRa), the vaccine's molecular target. FRa is highly correlated with cancer recurrence.

Interim data should be available in H1 2018.

The Mayo Clinic is sponsoring a 280-subject efficacy study that will assess disease-free survival in women with advanced TNBC. Dosing should begin next month.

TPIV200 is a peptide-based therapeutic cancer vaccine that induces robust and durable memory T-cell immune responses directed against folate receptor alpha, a protein overexpressed on the surface of most TNBC cancer cells.