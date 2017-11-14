Advance Auto Parts jumps after profit beat

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) jumps in early trading after topping profit estimates with its Q3 report.

Comparable sales fell 3.4% during the quarter vs. -2.0% expected.

Gross margin fell 51 bps to 43.4% of sales, but still managed to edge past the estimates of analysts for a 43.0% mark. Favorable material costs helped with the retailer's bottom line. SG&A expenses rose 127 bps to 35.5% of sales as insurance and medical claims tracked higher. Operating income dropped 140 bps to 7.2% of sales.

For the full year, the company expects to open 60 to 65 new stores and sees comparable sales growth of -3% to -1%.

