Stratasys up 8% after mixed Q3, in-line and above guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares are up 8.15% premarket following Q3 results that beat on EPS, missed revenue, but featured an upside guidance.

FY17 guidance (revised): revenue, $655M to $670M (consensus: $669.24M; original: $645M to $680M); EPS, $0.40 to $0.48 (consensus: $0.37; original: $0.19 to $0.37).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 52.5% (-1.5% Y/Y); operating income, $8.1M (+$4.8M); cash from operations, $4.6M; cash and equivalents, $302.8M.

“Our revenue for the third quarter was partially impacted by several large, multi-system orders that were deferred until October. Driven by a more holistic approach to adopting our solutions, we are observing customer behavior characterized by orders for our products that are made up of multiple systems, which introduces higher quarter-to-quarter variations in order timing,” says CEO Ilan Levin.

