Loxo teams up with Bayer to develop TRK inhibitors; shares up 6% premarket

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) inks a global collaboration agreement with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) to develop and commercialize larotrectinib and LOXO-195 for TRK fusion cancers.

Under the terms of the deal, Loxo will receive $400M upfront, up to $450M in regulatory and first-sale milestones for larotrectinib and up to $200M in regulatory and first-sales milestones for LOXO-195.

Loxo will lead global development activities and U.S. regulatory activities. Bayer will lead ex-U.S. regulatory activities and global commercialization. On a worldwide basis, the companies will equally share development costs. In the U.S., the companies will co-promote the products and will equally share commercial costs and profits.

Bayer will pay Loxo a $25M milestone upon achieving a certain sales target in the U.S. Ex-U.S., Bayer will pay Loxo tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales and sales-based milestones totaling $475M. Bayer will book revenues globally.

Larotrectinib (LOXO-101) inhibits a group of enzymes called tropomyosin receptor kinases (TRK), a group of proteins that plays a key role in cellular communications. Cancers hijack these communication pathways to send messages to the cells to grow, change or survive. Those characterized by these alterations, termed NTRK fusions, are the therapeutic targets for the drug.

LOXO-195 is in development to treat cancer patients who have developed resistance to initial TRK therapy such as larotrectinib.

Loxo will host a conference call today at 8:00 am ET to discuss the partnership.

Shares are up 6% premarket on light volume.

Previously: Loxo's larotrectinib shows 75% response rate in TRK fusion cancers, U.S. marketing application by year-end (Oct. 18)