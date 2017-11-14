Kulicke and Soffa up 9.4% after Q4 beats, upside guidance

Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares are up 9.4% premarket after Q4 results beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $185M to $195M compared to the $160.72M consensus.

Semiconductor forecast: Unit production (proxy for equipment demand) expected to grow 11.8% sequentially in CY17. Production will grow at an 8.9% CAGR through 2021, up from the previous guidance of a 3.4% four-year CAGR.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 48.5% (+280 bps); operating margin, 17.1% (+1440 bps); income from operations, $36.9M (+846.2%); cash and equivalents, $608.9M.

