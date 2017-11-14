Home Depot crushes comparable sales estimates

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) trades higher after crushing comparable sale estimates in Q3 (+7.9% vs. +5.4%) amid a flurry of hurricane-related buying activity.

The company says sales for related to the hurricanes were struck at a lower margin rate than the company average.

Customer transactions rose 2.5% during the quarter to 389.5M. The average ticket was up 5.1% tp $62.84. Sales per square foot increased 7.9% to $412.5.

The retailer boosted its full-year guidance after turning in the +7.9% comp. The new view from Home Depot is for FY18 revenue of $1006B vs. $99.9B consensus and EPS of $7.36 vs. $7.34 consensus.

Shares of Home Depot are down 1.18% premarket to $163.40.

