Seres teams up with MD Anderson and Parker Institute to evaluate microbiome therapies in cancer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will collaborate with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to evaluate the potential of Seres' microbiome therapies to improve the outcomes of cancer patients treated with currently available immunotherapies.

First up will be a randomized placebo-controlled study at MD Anderson, sponsored by the Parker Institute, in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma. Specifically, the trial will assess the efficacy of a PD-1 inhibitor [e.g., Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)] and adjunctive microbiome therapy (SER-401) on patient outcomes.

Published studies have shown evidence that the composition of bacteria in the GI tract may affect the response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy.