'Irrational exuberance' is back

A full 48% of investors in BAML's fund manager survey say stocks are overvalued - a record that even tops the level seen prior to the bursting of the dot.com bubble.

Alongside, cash balances continue to fall, slipping to 4.4% of assets - the lowest in more than four years. However, that's not far below the 10-year average of 4.5%, and well above the 3.5% at which a contrarian "sell" signal would be issued.

"Irrational exuberance," of course, was first uttered by The Maestro in 1996. Stocks continued to rocket higher for more than another three years.

