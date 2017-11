Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (36% upside) price target by B. Riley.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) assumed with Buy rating and $33 (300% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright citing bullish prospects for ublituximab and umbralisib.

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) upgraded to Market Perform with an $80 (8% downside risk) price target by I.B.I.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) upgraded to Outperform by Leerink. Shares up 6% premarket on light volume.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James. Shares up 9% premarket but only on 900 shares.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) downgraded to Neutral with an $83 (flat) price target by Baird citing valuation.