Axios: Bloomberg coming to Twitter with six multimillion-dollar partnerships

Bloomberg is bringing a news network to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) with six partnerships that have an average price of $1.5M to $3M, according to Axios.

Around 50 people will staff Bloomberg’s project, which will count as the first 24-hour news program on the Twitter platform.

Founding partners include Goldman Sachs, CA Technologies, and AT&T.

Bloomberg has collected data on over 1M users across its websites and products. The data allows for targeted advertising that drove Bloomberg’s digital ad revenue up 25% on the year in the most recent quarters.

The data and partnerships can help Bloomberg better monetize Twitter, which has historically proven difficult for companies including Twitter.

