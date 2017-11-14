Dick's Sporting Goods warns on margins

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) cruises past estimates with its Q3 report, but issues a dour outlook for profit next year.

Same-store sales fell 0.9% during the quarter to top Dick's guidance for a single-digit decline.

E-commerce penetration rose 70 bps to 10.3% of all sales.

Looking ahead, Dick's expects Q4 EPS of $1.12 to $1.24 vs. $1.11 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.92 to $3.04 vs. $2.80 to $3.00 prior view and $2.87 consensus. Due to margin pressure, Dick's expects EPS to fall by as much as 20% in 2018.

"As expected, margins were under pressure in this highly promotional environment, but our strategy for this environment enabled us to continue to capture market share," says Dick's CEO Edward Stack.

