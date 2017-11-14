More bidding on Buffalo Wild Wings?

Maxim Group thinks Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) could see a competing bid above the $150 offer from Roark Capital.

Bloomberg reports that Roark's offer was made on October 13 at a 48% premium to the share price of Buffalo Wild Wings on that date.

Roark Capital already owns restaurant chains Arby's, Carl's Jr., Atkins, Culver's, Auntie Anne's, McAlister's Deli and Moe's Southwest Grill.

BWLD +26.48% premarket to $147.60.

Previously: Buffalo Wild Wings spikes on report of Roark Capital offer (Nov. 13)