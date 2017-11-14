Puma Bio's neratinib reduced risk of invasive cancer recurrence 27% in long-term study

Results from the Phase 3 ExteNET study assessing Puma Biotechnology's (NYSE:PBYI) neratinib in patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer showed treatment with NERLYNX (neratinib) reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence by 27% (hazard ratio = 0.73) versus placebo over a median follow-up of 5.2 years. The data were just published in The Lancet Oncology.

The five-year rate of invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) was 90.2% for neratinib and 87.7% for placebo.

The FDA approved neratinib in July. The company's marketing application in Europe is currently under review.

Previously: EMA requests additional data analyses on Puma's marketing application for breast cancer med neratinib; extended timeline for approval pressures shares, down 4% after hours (Aug. 2)