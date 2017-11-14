Cheniere Energy lower as Q3 loss exceeds consensus but revenue triples

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) -0.6% premarket after its reported Q3 loss of $1.24/share comes in well below the analyst consensus expectation of a $0.50 loss, but revenues more than tripled to $1.4B; this was reported last Thursday in the company's 10-Q.

LNG sees FY 2017 EBITDA of $1.8B-$1.9B, up from its earlier guidance of $1.6B-$1.8B, and distributable cash flow of $600M-$700M; for FY 2018, LNG forecasts EBITDA of $1.9B-$2.1B and distributable cash flow of $200M-$400M.

LNG says construction operations at both the SPL and CCL projects have returned to productivity levels achieved prior to Hurricane Harvey; substantial completion of Train 4 of the SPL project was reached in October, more than five months ahead of the guaranteed completion date.