Energy XXI +8% as Q3 EBITDA rises; production dinged by storms

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EXXI) +7.8% premarket after reporting a $0.95/share Q3 loss, hurt by lower production and a loss on derivative financial instruments, but adjusted EBITDA rose 45% Q/Q to $35.3M from $24.4M in Q2.

EXXI produced 32.600 boe/day during Q3 (77% oil), 9.4% lower than Q2, as the company had to evacuate personnel and shut-in production several times due to multiple storms in Gulf of Mexico​; weather reduced production by ~1,200 boe/day during Q3​.

EXXI says no executable combination resulted from Gulf Of Mexico consolidation talks, so it is now focused on stand-alone options, which include a drilling program beginning in early 2018.