Investors bid down TJX Companies after earnings

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) falls hard in early trading after Q3 results and guidance from the retailer disappoint.

Comparable sales were flat in Q3 to miss the consensus estimate for a 2.3% increase. Total sales were also light by about $100M. Gross margin came in at 29.8% of sales. On a positive note, customer traffic was up at every major division.

Looking ahead, TJX expects Q4 EPS of $1.25 to $1.27 vs. $1.27 consensus and full-year EPS of $3.91 to $3.93 vs. $3.89 to $3.93 prior and $3.93 consensus. "We see numerous opportunities for the holiday selling season across our retail banners. We have excellent inventory liquidity to capitalize on the plentiful opportunities we are seeing for quality, branded merchandise in the marketplace," maintains CEO Ernie Herrman.

Investors seem to have been expecting a bit more out of TJX. Shares are down 5.79% in premarket action.

