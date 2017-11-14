Delphi Automotive board approves spin-off plan

Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) announces that its board approved the spin-off of its powertrain systems segment into a new publicly traded company to be called Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Automotive shareholders will receive one ordinary share of Delphi Technologies for every three ordinary shares of Delphi Automotive held as of the record date. The record date of the spin-off will be November 22 and the distribution date will be at the close of business on December 4.

Following the spin-off, the remaining company will become Aptiv PLC and change its ticker symbol to "APTV."

DLPH +2.61% premarket to $98.06.

Source: Press Release