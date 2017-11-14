DAQO New Energy +8% after easy beats for Q3 earnings, revenues

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) +8.1% premarket after easily surpassing analyst expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, helped by a spike in polysilicon prices during the quarter.

DQ says Q3 polysilicon ASP were $16.19/kg, up 19% from Q2 ASP of $13.58/kg, and it continues to see strong customer demand for its polysilicon, with pricing at ~$18.50/kg; Q3 gross margin was 40.8%, increasing from 31.9% in the prior quarter.

External polysilicon sales volume totaled 4,500 MT, little changed from 4,497 MT in Q2 but far higher than 2,838 MT in the year-ago quarter; wafer sales volume was 26.4M pieces, vs. 27M pieces in Q2 and 14.4M in Q3 2016.

DQ says it expects to produce 4,800-5,000 MT of polysilicon and sell 4,300-4,500 MT to external customers during Q4, and sees wafer sales volume of 25M-25.5M pieces in the quarter.