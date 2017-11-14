Biggest year for blank check companies since 2007

Maybe another story to be filed under signs of a top?

More formally known as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), these vehicles raise money from investors first, with a plan to acquire a real, but unspecified business within some specified time frame.

According to Renaissance Capital, 27 SPACs have begun trading this year, raising $7.7B - the most active year since 2007.

The largest was $1B raised by Silver Run Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRUN), run by former Anadarko CEO James Hackett. There's also $690M raised by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya (Social Capital), which is searching for a "unicorn" to scoop up.

Not many SPACs escape the view of Seeking Alpha contributor Dane Capital Management.