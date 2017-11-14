HTC and Google cancel US launch of Vive-brand Daydream VR headset

HTC and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) cancel plans to bring the Vive-branded Daydream VR headset to the U.S. market.

Lenovo will still make a Daydream headset, but no release date has been announced.

HTC announces its standalone Vive Focus headset but with light details and no release date.

In Q2, HTC came in fifth place in the worldwide AR and VR headset market with 94.5K units shipped and a 4.4% market share, according to IDC. But HTC did excel at capturing the enterprise side of the AR/VR market, which could explain backing away from a Daydream expansion.

