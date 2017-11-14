Albemarle -2.7% as Deutsche downgrades, foresees lithium pricing pressure

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -2.7% premarket after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy while raising its stock price target to $150, as the firm believes the stock is fully valued.

Analyst David Begleiter's lithium field trip to China has increased Deutsche Bank's confidence that new lithium processing capacity is coming, which should begin to pressure prices by 2019.

Begleiter believes an investor would have to pay 23x estimated 2020 lithium EBITDA, to justify greater than 10% upside from ALB's current levels; he sees the stock performing in-line over the next 6-12 months after tripling during the past 21 months.