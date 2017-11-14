Apple Watch sells 3.9M units in Q3; Foxconn losses tied to iPhone X delays

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch sold 3.9M units in calendar Q3 with 800K of the total coming from the Series 3 LTE model, according to Canalys data.

Canalys expects the LTE sales to strengthen further once the Chinese government restores cellular connectivity access to customers in the country.

The Q3 sales pushed Apple to the top of the global wearable band market with a 23% market share. Xiaomi (21%) and Fitbit (20%) rounded out the top three.

In other Apple device news, Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTC:FXCOF), or Foxconn, reports earnings with $696M in net income, down 39% on the year and the largest drop since late 2008.

Foxconn was the exclusive assembler of the iPhone X. The income drop ties to the manufacturing delays that complicated iPhone X production and led to the lower unit volume at launch.

