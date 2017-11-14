Coca-Cola called a core holding by Wells, alcohol next?

Wells Fargo thinks Coca-Cola (KO +0.2% ) should be held by investors as a core holding.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog doesn't think valuation on Coca-Cola tells the "whole story" of earnings growth potential. "We continue to believe Coca-Cola's best-in-class distribution and strong brand portfolio will allow it to retain its premium valuation and believe that investments in productivity and marketing today will pay off in years to come," writes Herzog.

She also points to a short-term share price catalyst with the Coca-Cola investor day meeting scheduled for November 16. In a very tantalizing piece of speculation, Herzog ponders if Coca-Cola will hint at a move into alcoholic beverages at the event.

Shares of Coca-Cola are rated by Wells at Outperform and the new price target is $51.

Sources: The Globe and Mail, CNBC.