Stocks open lower as China data disappoints

Stocks open lower as disappointing economic data from China weighs on sentiment; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.3% .

Chinese data on retail sales, industrial output and fixed asset investment growth all missed expectations; the Chinese 10-year yield hit its highest level in three years, and copper prices fell following the data releases.

European bourses are mostly lower, with France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.3% , but U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat, and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Home Depot is little changed after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues and issuing above consensus guidance for FY 2018, while AAP +18.8% after beating earnings estimates and reaffirming its same store sales guidance for FY 2017.

All 11 S&P industry sectors are trading in the red, with materials ( -0.8% ) and energy ( -0.8% ) the weakest groups,

In U.S. data, producer prices and core producer prices rose more than expected, but U.S. Treasury prices are little changed; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is a basis point lower at 2.39%.