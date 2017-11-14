MSG moves on asset sales, putting WNBA franchise on the block

Madison Square Garden (MSG +0.4% ) -- which lost its CEO yesterday -- is now moving quickly on one asset sale, stating its intention to sell the New York Liberty.

The team is MSG's original Women's NBA franchise. MSG says that it's actively seeking a buyer to take over immediate operations.

“This was a difficult decision for us, which we made after carefully assessing the needs of our business," says Chairman and interim CEO Jim Dolan.

It's expected that new ownership will realize the benefits of keeping the team in New York, MSG says.