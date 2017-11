Restaurant names rally off of M&A speculation

There's some speculative buying in the restaurant sector after Buffalo Wild Wings soars 25% on reports of a lush offer from Roark Capital. The gains come on a down day overall for the U.S. stock market.

Gainers: Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +4.3% , BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) +4.0% , Red Robin Gourmet Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) +3.5% , Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +3.5% , Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) +1.8% , Chipolte (NYSE:CMG) +1.8% , Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) +2.1% , Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) +3.7% , Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +1.3% , Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) +1.6% , Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) +1.5% , DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) +1.9% .

Previously: Buffalo Wild Wings spikes on report of Roark Capital offer (Nov. 13)

Previously: More bidding on Buffalo Wild Wings? (Nov. 14)