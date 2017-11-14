Odonate Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Odonate Therapeutics (Pending:ODT) has filed an S-1 to register its U.S. debut.

The San Diego, CA-based pharmaceutical firm develops therapies aimed at improving and extending the lives of cancer patients. Its lead candidate is a taxane-class chemotherapeutic agent called tesetaxel. Its value proposition versus other taxanes is oral administration with a low pill burden, a patient-friendly dosing regimen, a formulation that does not include hypersensitivity reaction-causing solubilizing agents and improved activity against chemo-resistant tumors. A Phase 3 study, CONTESSA, will commence this quarter with topline results expected in 2020.

2017 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Operating expenses: 17.0 (+999%); Net Loss: (17.0) (-999%); Cash Burn: (11.8) (-999%).