Lennar announces offering of senior notes

Lennar Corporation (LEN +0.2% ) commenced a private offering of senior notes.

The net proceeds from the offering will be utilised to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable by the Company in connection with the previously announced Merger, to pay expenses related to the Merger and for general corporate purposes.

If the Merger does not take place by a specified date, the Company will be required to redeem the Notes then outstanding at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Notes.

Press Release