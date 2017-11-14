FT: Mick Davis leads contenders to become next Rio Tinto chairman

Former senior mining executive Mick Davis has emerged as a front-runner to become the next chairman of Rio Tinto (RIO -2.7% ) after engaging in talks over the position, Financial Times reports.

An appointment would mark a stunning comeback for Davis, who built Xstrata into one of the world’s biggest mining companies before selling it to Glencore in 2012.

But the report has drawn a mixed response from analysts and investors, with some saying Davis's brash style would make an unlikely match for Rio's typically conservative culture.

Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch say the appointment of Davis would leave the market wondering about a possibility of a merger with Glencore, an idea Rio rejected in 2014.