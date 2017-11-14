Appeals court affirms favorable PTAB ruling for SteadyMed; shares up 8%

Thinly traded nano cap SteadyMed (STDY +7.8% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 324K shares, in response to its announcement that a federal appeals court has affirmed the earlier ruling by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) invalidating all 22 claims of United Therapeutics' (UTHR -0.6% ) U.S. Patent No. 8,497,393.

The '393 patent covered treprostinil, the active ingredient in United's Remodulin and SteadyMed's lead candidate Trevyent.

In August, SteadyMed received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the FDA in response to its NDA filing for Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. A RTF notification means that the application was not complete enough to allow for review.

